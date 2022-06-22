Video
Maintain status quo on Dr Kamal's tax evasion case: HC

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Appellate Tribunal to maintain status quo on a case proceedings filed by National Board of Revenue against Dr Kamal Hossain and Associates on charges of evading Tk 6.85 crore in tax payment in the 2018-2019 tax year. In
response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the Appellate Tribunal decision upholding NBR assessment that Dr Kamal Hossain and Associates law firm evaded Tk 6.85 crore in tax payment in the 2018-2019 tax year should not be quashed.
However, the HC bench upheld the NBR claim demanding Tk 6.85 crore from Dr Kamal Hossain and Associates as the amount of this money was evaded by the law firm in the 2018-2019 tax year.






