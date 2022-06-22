First death in dengue

For the first time in this year a patient died of dengue fever and 27 more patients hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 808 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 698 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number 110 dengue patients are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country. Of them, 106 are in different hospitals in the capital while four others are

outside the city.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.







