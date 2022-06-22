No crisis of food in country: Ministers

Despite damages of crops of around 56,000 hectares of land across the country including Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in recent flood, there will no crisis of food in the country. The government is working to recover the damages by growing more crops in the upcoming season providing subsidy to the farmers.

The government has a stock of around 16 lakh metric tons of rice in the godowns. As a result, there will be no problem to ensure keep the supply chain smooth and uninterrupted.

While talking to media in Dhaka and Naogaon separately on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder made the remarks.

While talking to media at his office after a bilateral meeting with high commission of the Maldives in Dhaka Shiruzimath Shamir, Agriculture Minister Razzaque said that there is not much crops in the field now. But, Aush crops of total 56,000 hectares of land were affected due to the recent flood. Of the crops, flood hit in around 22,000 hectares of Aush crops lands in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

The recent flood also has spread up to some other districts including Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Moulavibazar districts. It caused damages of Aush crops of total 56,000 hectares. If the flood situation doesn't linger, the damages of crops can be recovered. The government is working to recover the loss providing subsidies to the farmers, he added.

The minister said that T-Aman is one of the major crops in the country. It grows around 1.50 crore tonnes every year. The government has already taken programmes, so that production of T-Aman is not hampered. The farmers have already started preparing the sapling fields. If the flood situation is lingered, the field would be damaged.

"We have adequate stock of seeds in the godowns. If necessary the farmers will be supplied seed of late varieties of rice for production to recover from the damages, Razzaque added.

While talking to media at Naogaon Deputy Commissioner's office, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the government has a stock of 16 lakh tonnes of rice in the godowns. As a result, there will be no problem to ensure adequate supply of food in the market.

"We have already taken a plan to import rice under private sector. If necessary, rice would be imported under government's arrangement. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given permission to import rice at 'zero tax'," he added.

He said, "It was not rained like this year in last 100 years. Due to the reason, such a devastating flood situation was seen in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Such a flood was seen after a long time. It's apprehended that more floods may hit this year. But, we are ready to face the flood."









