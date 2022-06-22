Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No crisis of food in country: Ministers

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Staff Correspondent

Despite damages of crops of around 56,000 hectares of land across the country including Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in recent flood, there will no crisis of food in the country. The government is working to recover the damages by growing more crops in the upcoming season providing subsidy to the farmers.
The government has a stock of around 16 lakh metric tons of rice in the godowns. As a result, there will be no problem to ensure keep the supply chain smooth and uninterrupted.
While talking to media in Dhaka and Naogaon separately on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder made the remarks.
While talking to media at his office after a bilateral meeting with high commission of the Maldives in Dhaka Shiruzimath Shamir, Agriculture Minister Razzaque said that there is not much crops in the field now. But, Aush crops of total 56,000 hectares of land were affected due to the recent flood. Of the crops, flood hit in around 22,000 hectares of Aush crops lands in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
The recent flood also has spread up to some other districts including Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Moulavibazar districts. It caused      damages of Aush crops of total 56,000 hectares. If the flood situation doesn't linger, the damages of crops can be recovered. The government is working to recover the loss providing subsidies to the farmers, he added.
The minister said that T-Aman is one of the major crops in the country. It grows around 1.50 crore tonnes every year. The government has already taken programmes, so that production of T-Aman is not hampered. The farmers have already started preparing the sapling fields. If the flood situation is lingered, the field would be damaged.
"We have adequate stock of seeds in the godowns. If necessary the farmers will be supplied seed of late varieties of rice for production to recover from the damages, Razzaque added.
While talking to media at Naogaon Deputy Commissioner's office, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the government has a stock of 16 lakh tonnes of rice in the godowns. As a result, there will be no problem to ensure adequate supply of food in the market.
"We have already taken a plan to import rice under private sector. If necessary, rice would be imported under government's arrangement. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given permission to import rice at 'zero tax'," he added.
He said, "It was not rained like this year in last 100 years. Due to the reason, such a devastating flood situation was seen in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Such a flood was seen after a long time. It's apprehended that more floods may hit this year. But, we are ready to face the flood."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Assam: India floods destroy millions of homes and dreams
Maintain status quo on Dr Kamal's tax evasion case: HC
China provinces raise alerts over historic flooding
First death in dengue
No crisis of food in country: Ministers
Padma Bridge demonstrates what BD can do on its own: Japanese envoy
PM likely to visit India in Sept before UNGA
Overall flood situation looks grim


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft