Overall flood situation looks grim



Army troops carrying a baby and member of a marooned family to a shelter centre in Sylhet on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

But, people of flood hit areas have been sufferings in the shelters due to inadequate food supply as well as relief materials and medicines. However, a huge number of people are still living in their houses marooned by flood water. Forces of Army and Navy and volunteers have been trying to rescue them.

Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that so far 22 people have died in the ongoing flood in Sylhet Division including Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

Meanwhile, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in its statement said that all major rivers of the country are in rising trend.

According to the weather forecast of meteorological agencies, it forecast that heavy rainfall inside Bangladesh and different upstream Indian regions is less unlikely.

It stated that flood situation in Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may improve while in Kishoreganj district the situation may deteriorate in the next 24 hours.

In next 24 hours, water level of Teesta may flow close to the danger level while flood situation in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur may remain steady. During the same period, flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha and Jamalpur may remain steady while in Bogura, Sirajganj and Tangail may deteriorate slightly.

It also forecast that there is chance of flood in the low lying area of Faridpur, Shariatpur and Rajbari districts in next 24 hours.

In accordance with the report of the Sylhet Divisional Office of Department of Health, Our Correspondent from Sylhet reports that at least 22 people have died so far in the floods in Sylhet Division.

Himanshu Lal Roy, Director of the Department, said, "So far, we have received reports of 22 deaths in Sylhet division due to the floods. Of those, 14 are in Sylhet, three in Moulvibazar and five in Sunamganj districts."

In the terrible floods that hit Sylhet and Sunamganj, about 80 per cent area of the two districts were submerged. As of Monday, at least 40 lakh people were stranded. The floods caused extensive damages.

On Tuesday, the flood situation in Sylhet has improved somewhat. But, due to the floods, people who left homes and went to the shelters haven't yet returned home.

It has not rained in Sylhet since Tuesday morning. The sun has been shining since noon. Water levels of two rivers - Surma and Kushiayara- were below the danger level at two points, but the water of other rivers was flowing above the danger level.

The Sylhet-Sunamganj road was partially damaged due to flood waters. In some places, flood waters are still flowing over the roads. It was seen that the water was flowing over the road in at least nine places on the way to Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj on Tuesday morning. The roads, which were about 35km long, were partially broken in at least two places and the roadside was broken in six places.

As the supply of electricity hasn't yet restored completely, people are still sufferings due to the absence of mobile and internet network.

Fish from 30,255 ponds have been washed away in the flood waters in Sylhet. It has caused a loss of about Tk 80.75 crore. This information was given by Sylhet District Fisheries Officer Md Abul Kalam Azad on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Office of the District Fisheries Officer, 25,240 farmers of 30,255 ponds in 13 Upazilas of Sylhet have been affected. The total area of the damaged pond is 3,399 hectares. 3,509 metric tons of fish and 326.50 metric tons of fry were washed away in the flood waters.

Meanwhile, a man died while undergoing treatment at Tahirpur in Sunamganj. He was injured while trying to get relief dropped from a helicopter. Biplob Miah died at a private hospital in Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

Amirul Islam, the younger brother of the deceased, said on the day of the incident, Biplob Mia left the house for doing some shopping. On his way back, he was seriously injured when relief supplies dropped from an Air Force helicopter fell on Biplob's back. He was rescued from there and admitted to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Reports from Our Correspondents in Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Rajshahi, Bogura, Jamalpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Bhola and Rangamati say that the overall flood situation looks grim in the districts.

In Moulavibazar's Juri and Kamalganj, crisis of food and drinking water is seen after recession of flood water. In Juri, several thousands of people are still marooned in flood water.

As the power sub-station in the area is still under water, people have been passing days without electricity, resulting in the collapse of mobile phone network.

Most of the people, who were taken to the shelters, haven't yet started leaving the centres and facing acute crisis of food and water. Some are surviving on food items bought from outside at higher prices as supply of relief materials in inadequate.

Despite recession of flood water in Manu River by 11.2cm in last 24 hours, the rivers are still flowing 4cm above the danger level in Kamalganj of the district. But, the water level of Dholai River is still increasing and flowing 19.35cm above the danger level.

Our Correspondent from Habiganj reports that the overall flood situation is deteriorating in the districts inundating some 11 unions of Habiganj Sadar, Bahubol, Nabiganj and Lakhai upazila due to water level rising. More than 45 villages of the area have been inundated. More than 400km roads were damaged.

More than 50,000 people of the district were taken to 173 flood shelters. But, the people have been suffering for inadequate relief materials, food, water, medicine and toilet facilities.

Our Correspondent from Netrokona reports that flood situation is improving in the district's Kalmakanda, Barhatta, Madan, Atpara, Mohonganj, Khaliajuri and Sadar upazila as rush of water from upstream has decreased now. But, the people living in the flood shelters have been suffering for lack of food items and relief materials as supply of the items is inadequate.

Our Correspondent from Kishoreganj reports that water level of all the rivers in Kishoreganj is rising and flowing near the danger zone. As a result, about one lakh people have become waterlogged. Out of 13 upazilas, 62 unions of nine upazilas were flooded on Tuesday. People of Itna, Ashtagram, Tarail, Nikli, Itna, Mithamoin, Austagram, Karimganj, Bajitpur and Bhairab upazilas have suffered the most.

At least eight unions of Austagram, seven unions of Mithamoin, eight unions of Karimganj, six unions of Nikli, four unions of Katiadi, eight unions of Bajitpur and five unions of Bhairab were submerged in the flood waters.

Another 50 villages are expected to be flooded. Many families have left home and have taken refuge in boats and high places. There is a shortage of dry food and clean water due to rising water in the houses. The water level in the rivers is still rising rapidly. In this situation, people are rushing to the shelter.

According to district administration sources, 1,507km area has been inundated by the floods. A total of 154 shelters have been set up in 62 unions. A total of 12,748 people have been taken to the shelter. 2047 cattle have been brought to the shelter.

Itna Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nafisa Akhter said, most of the area of the upazila has been flooded. As a result, they have food crisis and lack of clean drinking water.

Kishoreganj Water Development Board Executive Engineer Matiur Rahman said, water level of various rivers flowing over Kishoreganj Haor has increased by one foot in the last 24 hours. Especially the water of Kalni-Kushiyara remains unchanged. Water level of Brahmaputra is flowing 11.52cm above the danger level and especially water of Meghna river is flowing 5.70cm above the danger level at Bhairab.

He said the water of the haor was supposed to flow down the Kalni Ghorautra and down the Bhairab Bridge on the Meghna River. New areas of Kishoreganj have been inundated due to rising water level in the Meghna River and inability of the water to recede due to strong currents in the opposite direction.

Our Correspondent from Sirajganj reports that due to upstream water and heavy rainfall in the district, the water level of the Jamuna river was flowing above the danger level increase its water level. Most of the low-lying areas of the district went under water leaving thousands of people flooded.

In Manikganj, the Azimnagar High School of Harirampur Char went under water eroding with the flood water. At the same time, some homesteads of the area were also eroded living people homeless. In Bogura, new places of Sariakandi, Sonatola and Dhunat have been inundated rising the water level of Jamuna river. The river was flowing 62cm above the danger level in Sariakandi. Some 80,000 people were marooned in the area.

Due to the rise of water level of the Padma, the officials of Water Development Board were kept alert fearing flood in the district. Increasing the water level by 12.35cm, water level in the river was flowing below 6.15cm of the danger level.











