Covid: 1 death, 874 new cases reported in 24hrs

Positivity rate rises to 11.03pc

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded one more Covid-19 death in last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 29,133. During the time 874 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,958,074.  
Besides, 84 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number to 1,905,983 and overall recovery rate at 97.34 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  11.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.75 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 7,927 samples.
On Monday, the country logged the first Covid-linked death in the current month with 873 cases. The previous death was recorded on May 30.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28,     Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.


