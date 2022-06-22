Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

ADP progress of ICT Division hits 101.07pc till June 20

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Staff Correspondent

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has made 101.07 percent improvement in the implementation of the revised annual development program till June 20.
The Bangladesh Computer Council, which is a part of this division, was at the forefront of project implementation progress. The agency has made 102.35 percent financial progress as per the allocation.
The ICT Division is in 2nd position, whereas the third position goes to ICT department, the fourth CCS and the fifth position was taken by the Hi-tech Park authority in the financial progress as per the allocation for the outgoing 2021-22 financial year in RADP.
This information was presented at the RADP review meeting for the financial year 2021-22 of the Information and Communication Technology Division on Monday.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the meeting.
State Minister said, I am grateful to our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology for providing all-round guidance and advice. Besides, I would like to thank all the Heads, Project Directors and Officers of the Information and Communication Technology Department who have worked tirelessly even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL attacks Chhatra Front at Eden College
ADP progress of ICT Division hits 101.07pc till June 20
Roads in Chattogram damaged by torrential rain and floods
200 Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses on 3 routes from Sept 1
Study opportunity for Bangladeshi students in Canada
Memorial meeting on journo Shafiqul Islam
Less waterlogging in Dhaka predicted
Bangladesh Air Force delivering relief materials to flood-hit people


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft