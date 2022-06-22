ADP progress of ICT Division hits 101.07pc till June 20

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has made 101.07 percent improvement in the implementation of the revised annual development program till June 20.

The Bangladesh Computer Council, which is a part of this division, was at the forefront of project implementation progress. The agency has made 102.35 percent financial progress as per the allocation.

The ICT Division is in 2nd position, whereas the third position goes to ICT department, the fourth CCS and the fifth position was taken by the Hi-tech Park authority in the financial progress as per the allocation for the outgoing 2021-22 financial year in RADP.

This information was presented at the RADP review meeting for the financial year 2021-22 of the Information and Communication Technology Division on Monday.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the meeting.

State Minister said, I am grateful to our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology for providing all-round guidance and advice. Besides, I would like to thank all the Heads, Project Directors and Officers of the Information and Communication Technology Department who have worked tirelessly even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.









