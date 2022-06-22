Video
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022
City News

200 Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses on 3 routes from Sept 1

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will run 200 more buses on three routes from September 1 under Dhaka Nagar Paribahan.
Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh came up with the announcement after the 23rd meeting of the Bus Route Rationalization Committee (BRCC) held at the DSCC Nagar Bhaban today.
The BRCC took the decision in a bid to restore order to the public transport system in Dhaka. Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam also attended the meeting, said a press release.
Three new routes are Ghatarchar (Keraniganj) to Bhulta (Narayanganj) via Farmgate; Ghatarchar to Meghna Ghat (Kanchpur) via Bosila (Mohammadpur) and Science Lab; and Ghatarchar to Narayanganj via Karail.
On December 26 last year, the new Nagar Paribahan Bus service was launched in the capital with a fleet of 50 buses including 30 double-deckers of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).     -UNB


