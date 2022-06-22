Indo-Bangla joint efforts to manage flood water missing

Video
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022
Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

It is encouraging to note that during the seventh round of Joint Consultative Commission meeting held at Delhi last Sunday, both Bangladesh and India agreed to work more closely together for further cooperation in the areas of common rivers and water resources management among others.

This was the first in-person JCC meeting convened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous one held virtually in 2020.

However, against the backdrop of worsening flood situation across the country, a number of government officials and climate experts have also said India- Bangladesh cooperation in flood water management and forecast should be strengthened to minimize damages caused by common natural calamities occurring in the two countries.

Bangladesh and India have experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. However, environmentalists have also warned climate change could lead to more frequent and intensifying disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated Bangladesh.

As much as joint co-operation is a pre-condition to efficient flood water management for the two countries - it is equally important for our Indian counterparts to take stock of our shared rivers.

It is a sad reality, indiscriminate withdrawal of water from trans-boundary Rivers during dry seasons over the years in the upstream by India have left some Bangladeshi rivers almost dead and incapable of dealing with monsoon floods.

According to many local experts and media reports, many rivers in Bangladesh had turned into mere streams and narrow water channels and are manifestly unable to drain out sudden rush of incoming water when India opens up its flood gates to release excessive water deposits during monsoon.

We are not suggesting our Indian counterparts to suffer because of excessive rainfall and floods, but the sudden release of water makes millions of Bangladeshis suffer since our country is located in the downstream.

For instance, a sudden rise in the water level of the Teesta River after India opened all 54 floodgates at the Gajoldoba barrage barely 12 days ago led to the inundation of 63 villages in chars of 5 northern districts - marooning over 100,000 people.

We believe, this particular release of water by opening up all floodgates at the same time requires careful and also humanitarian consideration. In addition, sudden release of water from upstream put the Teesta barrage inside Bangladesh at risk by somewhat compelling our barrage authorities to open up all 44 floodgates at the barrage.

We expect both countries to jointly formulate a damage control and early warning mechanism linked to floodgates management for releasing excessive water during monsoon and floods.

One shouldn't make one's life easier at the cost of others.



