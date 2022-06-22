Video
Letter To the Editor

Suicide among students on rise

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
During the Corona period, the tendency of suicide has increased all over the country. According to Anchal Foundation, there have been suicides due to financial stress, frustration with education and exams, domestic violence and arrogance. Meanwhile, many people are choosing the path of suicide even though they cannot get a job after finishing their education.

But we fail to find the real reason why an educated person is committing suicide. In this situation, education and higher degree certificates are of no use. Therefore, the government should at first think about students' future, and then they could make any kind of universities.

According to China, for 10 years, they stopped their universities except technical and medical institutes. Now they are one of the leading countries and they make a huge amount of jobs national and international levels business and non-profit work. All top leading countries always show their job and work percentage of students in their website.  Our government should have proper steps towards students' future before they make educational institutes.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant



