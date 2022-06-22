Is Itna-Mithamain-Austagram Road causing Sylhet’s plight?

Everyone knows that floods are one of the major disasters in Bangladesh. Geographically Sylhet division is a flood prone area. Sylhet is located in the northeastern part of our Bangladesh. The topography of Sylhet is no longer like that of the other ten districts. Sylhet stands like a watchtower of the Tertiary age, beside Surma. It would not be wrong to call Sylhet the country of haor.



According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, at 9 am on June 17, 2022), the Surma river water was flowing 108 cm above the danger level at Kanaighat point in Sylhet, 70 cm above the Sylhet city point and 120 cm above the Sunamganj town point. The Sarigowainriverwas flowing 23 cm above the danger level at Sarighat in Jaintapurupazila of Sylhet while PuratanSurma river 2 cm above the danger level at Dirai in Sunamganj.



I have seen in the media for several days now that Assam and Meghalaya in India have received about two and a half thousand millimeters of rain in the last three days.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Cherrapunji, the rainiest region in the world, received 962 mm of rain in 24 hours from Thursday to Friday. This is the third highest rainfall in a single day in 122 years. And in the last few days there has been about two and a half thousand millimeters of rain. It also holds the record for the highest rainfall in three days in the last 27 years.



You may be surprised to know that the current catastrophic floods have some coincidences with the 1998 floods. The 1998 floods lasted about two months. Even then the Awami League Government was in power and in spite of many hardships that journey; Bangladesh has miraculously achieved self-sufficiency in food grain and paddy production and got relief from famine and recession.



There are two similarities between the 1998 floods and the floods in Sylhet. One of them is that after the construction of 'Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge' on the river Jamuna in June 1998, it was opened for traffic. The Padma Bridge, which is currently the largest bridge in Bangladesh, is going to be inaugurated on June 25.



You will be surprised to know the latest match. Russia and Ukraine are now at war worldwide. Even then the Balkan region was at war. The Russia-Ukraine war started in the last week of February this year. The war in Kosovo in the Balkans began in the last week of February 1998. The description of these coincidences may be very popular on Facebook or social media.



However, it is necessary to inform that history repeats itself. Nature also builds history on the basis of human behavior or repeats history.While there was a lot of talk about the Tipaimukh Dam, a notable article by Telecommunication Minister MostafaJabbar was published in 2011, in which he mentioned, "The haor area in Bangladesh will be the main victim of the global climate change and the dangers of rising sea levels. So far the people of the country are only talking about the coastal region- we do not know that the haor area will be endangered as soon as the coastal area is endangered.



Not only the environment or biodiversity here, but the entire town will be endangered due to this impending danger. Many parts of this town, now only three to 10 feet high, are now below sea level. If only three meters of water rises, the whole haor area along with the coastal part of Bangladesh will be inundated. People in the area still have no idea how much their lives will be in danger."



During floods in Sunamganj and Sylhet, there is a lot of discussion on social media. And that is 'All Weather Road in Kishoreganj'. The length of this road connecting Itna, Mithamin and Ashtagram upazilas of Haor area of Kishoreganj is 29.73 kilometers. Due to this road in April and May of this year, crop lands in those three upazilas were submerged. Because the water of the hill slope was obstructing the flow of the river.



In April, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed that there be no more "unplanned roads" in the haor areas and also told about that problem, at the end of the ECNEC meeting. Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul also told reporters, "The water of Sylhet (region) flows mainly towards Ashtagram.



The road that has been constructed here from Mithamin to Ashtagram has been asked to see if there is any effect on it. Besides, the Roads and Highways Department has been directed to conduct a survey in this regard, the secretary said, adding, "We have also been asked to see whether bridges can be constructed from one and a half to two hundred meters every half kilometer."



In other words, the government had a warning in advance about the problem that the'All Weather Road in Kishoreganj'is causing. Since floods are one of the major disasters in Bangladesh and cause severe damage to the lives and livelihoods of locals living in or near flood prone areas, it is necessary to study all possible reservoirs and their adjoining areas.



If we always make such a mistake knowingly and become indifferent to nature, then no one will be able to save the land of this country from nature's hostile behaviour.

The writer is a member of Social Research Group (SRG) and student at Deapartment of Public Administration, Comilla University















