

Election Commission passes maiden test with distinction



Voting in Cumilla City Corporation election ended smoothly and there were no widespread objections regarding the measures taken by the EC to hold the closely monitored event.



The peaceful and credible election held in Cumilla city, 95 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, probably has reinstated the confidence of the voters in the EC. Now the voters perhaps think that the EC is really capable to hold a credible election in the country anytime.



In addition it has been proved once again that the polling officials and the members of the law enforcing agencies act impartially whenever the EC wants. By holding a fair election in Cumilla the officials and the law enforcers not only received laurels from the people but also got their mandate with encouragement to perform independently under the EC in all the upcoming polls including the parliamentary election due in the end of the next year or early 2024.



With an intention to hold a genuine election, the EC deployed a large number of law enforcers installing CCTV (close-circuit television) cameras in each polling centre to conduct fair and peaceful voting. It was in Cumilla that CCTV cameras were used for the first time in any election in the country. Also in this election the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were used in all the 105 centers under 27 wards of the city corporation, though a handful of elderly voters faced some problems with the technology. Earlier EVM were partially used in Bangladesh since 2018 parliamentary election, when the devices were used in six constituencies for the first time.



The Cumilla election was so impartial that two independent candidates, expelled from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), polled nearly 80,000 votes, much higher than the 50,310 votes polled by Awami League (AL) candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat who contesting with boat symbol won the election, according to the voting results of all the 105 centres. His nearest rival, independent candidate incumbent Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, expelled from BNP, got 49,967 votes vying with the Table Clock symbol. Nizam Uddin Kaiser, another expelled BNP leader, polled 29,099 votes. Both of them were expelled from BNP as they had listed their names to contest in the polls, defying the party decision to boycott.



However, it is now widely believed that by boycotting the election BNP has made another blunder as it did in the parliamentary elections held in January 5, 2014. Had BNP participated in the latest Cumilla city elections and nominated Sakku, it could have won the election with a big margin, according to political analysts.



There are 229,920 voters in the Cumilla city. Of them, 117,092 are women, 112, 826 men and two are of the third gender community. About 60 percent votes were cast in the polls on June 15.



The result in the Cumilla city election has greatly changed a common perception, which makes the people to think that the ruling party candidates would fail, when the election is fair. But in the election the people saw that the ruling party candidate won even when the polling was largely credible.



However, most of the general people across the country are not aware that ruling party candidate Rifat won as the BNP votes were divided among two expelled candidates Sakku and Kaiser. Traditionally Cumilla has been a strong bastion of BNP and it was believed that no candidate from any other party would win the poll there.



Now the general people perhaps have started to believe that the ruling party candidate won the Cumilla election by dint of the government's contribution to the country's ongoing developments. Many of them also think most of the ruling party candidates would win in all the upcoming polls, as the people at large and the voters in particular were immensely benefitted by the socio-economic programmes of the government over the last 13 years.



The changed perception following the win of the ruling party candidate in Cumilla, is likely to embolden AL to address all the challenges in the upcoming polls. AL, which has been running the government for the third consecutive and the fourth term, is confident of winning the next parliamentary election as it believes that the people want to implement all running socio-economic and political agendas that include graduating Bangladesh to a developing country from its least developed country status in 2026.



The peaceful and orderly election in Cumilla, has also convinced the envoys at the foreign embassies and the high commissions in Dhaka, that the new EC is capable to hold peaceful and credible elections.



Poll monitors believe, had BNP joined the polls having confidence in the new EC and nominated a single candidate, it would have retained the mayoral post which they had won in the last two terms.



In the changed circumstances political observers have been requesting BNP to change its political strategy and join the next parliamentary election. If the BNP does so it may poll all the votes of the party activists and the supporters in its favour and it is likely that BNP will fare well in the next polls.



However, the scheduled opening of the Padma Bridge, amid the ongoing severest floods in the northeaster and the northern, it is likely to add another feather in the cap of AL chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile the incumbent government has been executing several other mega projects including Dhaka metro rail, Karnaphuli River tunnel, Rooppur Powel Plant, Moheskhali deep sea port etc.

But the recent credible election of Cumilla has brough new thinking among opposition parties. They now can see that the ruling party would poll no lesser votes it polled in parliamentary election held on December 29, 2008 under an army-backed interim government.



Because the number of beneficiaries of the incumbent government and the ruling party are on rise in the country since Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina took up charges for the second term in 2009. Now her popularity skyrocketed at home and abroad on her efficiency in addressing local and global issues including the climate change issue.



BNP after boycotting 2014 polls, competed in the national elections held on December 30, 2018, in alliance with the 13-party Jatiya Oikya Front. Now the party has seven vocal members in the parliament and their parliamentary renderings keep the listeners spell bound as they are capable to malign all positive activities of the incumbent government with various allegations of unfounded corruptions. For example, BNP alleges that the government embezzled fund in executing the Tk 30,000 crore 6.15 km long Padma Bridge, construction of which took eight years.



The credibility of electioneering and process of elections began to deteriorate since the BNP and its 19 other tiny allies including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, boycotted the national election held on January 5, 2014. However, Jamaat lost registration as a political party and was declared unfit to contest in the election following a verdict of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.



Subsequently all the by-elections, local elections including the mayoral polls in the cities were alleged rigged or marred by violence. The national elections of December 2018 and other polls held until the administrations of the immediate past EC headed by KM Nurul Huda, were of no exception as the ruling party hoodlums in connivance with too loyal polling officials and members of the law enforcers allegedly captured the polling booths and manipulated the voting.

The writer is the Business Editor,

The Daily Observer











