Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:04 PM
Home Countryside

New district judge in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

FENI, June 21: Abu Saleh Mohammad Ruhul Imran has joined as District and Sessions Judge in Feni on Sunday.  
Prior to this position, he was Special Judge (District and Sessions Judge) of Special Judge Court-2 in Dhaka.
After his presence at the work place in the district, he was received by district judicial officials and employees and was greeted with flowers.
Among others, Mohammad Osman Haider, women and children violence affairs tribunal (District and Sessions Judge), Mohammad Ataul Haq, chief judicial magistrate, and Sayed Kysar Mosharraf Yusuf, additional district and sessions judge, were present at that time.
The new district and sessions judge expressed the hope of delivering proper justice to justice seekers in coordination with all     concerned.


