Lightning strike kills two at Manda

MANDA, NAOGAON, June 21: Two farmers including an elderly man have been killed and two others injured by lightning strike in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Jamsed Ali, 40, and Jeher Ali, 70, residents of Narayanpur Village under Tentulia Union.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck the farmers in Chowddamile area at around 11:30am when they were planting paddy seedlings in a field, which left Jamsed and Jeher dead on the spot.

Towhid and Farhad were injured in the incident.

The injured were taken to nearby Sabaihat Health Centre.

Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.










