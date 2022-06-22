Three people found dead in three districts

Three people including two girls have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Mymensingh and Dinajpur, on Monday.

KHULNA: A school girl, who left her home on Saturday, was found dead in a jungle in Rupsha Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Meem, 14, daughter of Montu Fakir, a resident of Goalbari Char Ashrayan Project in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Pithabhog BGC Secondary School in the area.

Police sources said Meem went out of the house on Saturday morning, but didn't return. She had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the girl lying in a jungle in Char Village of the upazila on Monday night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8pm and sent it to Khulna Medical College and Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained a 22-year-old man, named Hossain, for questioning in connection with the girl's death.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupsha Police Station (PS) Sarder Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a college student in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Mitu Akhter, 23, was the daughter of Tara Mia, a resident of Madhyapara area under Mashakhali Union in the upazila. She was an honours third year student at Gafargaon Government College.

Police and local sources said Mitu left the house in the morning without telling anyone.

At around 11:30am, locals saw the body of Mitu hanging with a scarf from a tree near a pond owned by Mofiz Uddin in Mukhi Madhyapara area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother Fahim alleged that Abdul Karim, a madrasa teacher of the village, had a love affair with his sister for the last two years. Mitu kept pressurising on Abdul Karim to marry her for the last couple of days. On Sunday morning, she went to the house of Abdul Karim. Abdul Karim and his family members beat up her there. Following this, Mitu might have committed suicide out of grief, Fahim added.

Pagla PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from a crop field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali PS Nur Alam said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the youth lying on a paddy field in Jalalpur Boarderhat Tatipara Village under Askarpur Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.









