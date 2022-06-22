Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Our Correspondents

Asaduzzaman Asad
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Asaduzzaman Asad, a renowned sportsman and former captain of Taragunia Mohamedan Club in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Mohakhali of Dhaka on Sunday noon. He was 60.
He had been suffering from heart disease for long.
After his namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field, he was buried at a graveyard in the area on Sunday night.
He left behind his wife, decedents, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.  

TM Musa Pesta
BOGURA: Freedom Fighter (FF) TM Musa Pesta, vice-president of District Awami League, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at 2:45am on Sunday. He was 80.
 His first namaz-e-janaza was held on MRM High School Field at Sukhanpukur in Gabtali Upazila after Johar prayers and second namaz-e-janaza on Malatinagar High School Field after Asr prayers.
Later, he was buried with state honour at Thanthania Bhai Pagla Mazar in the district town.
FFMusa left behind many well-wishers to mourn his death.  

Anwarul Islam Mahtab Master
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Anwarul Islam Mahtab Master, a retired primary school teacher, passed away on Saturday at 11pm. He was 75.
He had been suffering from different old-age complications including paralysis and breathed his last at his own house.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in his Bausa Majpara Village on Sunday at 11am. Later on, his body was laid down at his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newly joined District and Sessions Judge Abu Saleh Mohammad Ruhul
New district judge in Feni
Lightning strike kills two at Manda
Three people found dead in three districts
Obituary
12 villages flooded as Muhuri dyke breached
Boat launched for ferrying pregnant mothers in Gaibandha
Two murdered in Dinajpur, Rajshahi


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft