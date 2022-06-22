Asaduzzaman Asad

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Asaduzzaman Asad, a renowned sportsman and former captain of Taragunia Mohamedan Club in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in Mohakhali of Dhaka on Sunday noon. He was 60.

He had been suffering from heart disease for long.

After his namaz-e-janaza was held on Taragunia Football Field, he was buried at a graveyard in the area on Sunday night.

He left behind his wife, decedents, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



TM Musa Pesta

BOGURA: Freedom Fighter (FF) TM Musa Pesta, vice-president of District Awami League, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at 2:45am on Sunday. He was 80.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on MRM High School Field at Sukhanpukur in Gabtali Upazila after Johar prayers and second namaz-e-janaza on Malatinagar High School Field after Asr prayers.

Later, he was buried with state honour at Thanthania Bhai Pagla Mazar in the district town.

FFMusa left behind many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Anwarul Islam Mahtab Master

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Anwarul Islam Mahtab Master, a retired primary school teacher, passed away on Saturday at 11pm. He was 75.

He had been suffering from different old-age complications including paralysis and breathed his last at his own house.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in his Bausa Majpara Village on Sunday at 11am. Later on, his body was laid down at his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











