12 villages flooded as Muhuri dyke breached



The photo shows villagers including a woman with her kid and ducks crossing knee-deep water at Fulgazi. photo: observer

According to sources at the Water Development Board (WDB)-Feni, the water levels of Muhuri and Kahua rivers started flowing above 1.23 centimetre of the danger mark on Monday; the flow was triggered by heavy rainfall and upstream hilly tide from India. But on Tuesday the water levels of these rivers flowed under the danger marks.

Due to strong current of water, houses in the villages were inundated while fish ponds and seedbeds were washed away. Villagers are facing huge sufferings.

One point of the embankment got breached at noon on Tuesday, and rushing water inundated low areas of Uttar Daulotpur, Maddham Daulotpur, Dakkhin Daulotpur, Kismat Ghania Mora and Boria under Sadar Union of the upazila. Another point got breached in Derpara area, and it submerged low areas of Derparah, Nilaxmi, Uttar Sreepur, Dakkhin Sreepur and Ghoshaipur villages.

Breaching of two other points occurred in Boria area under the Sadar Union and at Pachwim Aloka in Porshuram Upazila.

Locals said, every year during the rainy season, the embankment develops breaches at these points with huge damages in localities. Later on, these broken points are repaired unsustainably. There has been no effort ever to repair the points permanently, they complained.

If these are repaired through river administration, the erosion will come to a stop, they added.

Local people don't want any assistance but permanent solution to these breach-prone points.

Seven government primary schools have been closed in Fulgazi. The schools are: Joypur Alhajj Nurul Haq Government Primary School, Uttar Daulotpur Ekram Nagar Government Primary School, Derpara Government Primary School, Pachwim Ghania Mora Government Primary School, Kismat Ghania Mora Government Primary School, Boiragpur Government Primaery School, and Dakhin Daulotpur Government Primary School.

District Primary Education Officer Nurul Islam confirmed this information.

WDB Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin said, the Muhuri-Kahua rivers are flowing under danger marks.

"We're contacting with the highest authority. After water receding, damage costs will be estimated. A project has been passed to build this embankment," he added.









