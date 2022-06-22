Boat launched for ferrying pregnant mothers in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, June 21: A boat was launched for ferrying pregnant mothers and newborn babies of Gaibandha chars to help them get health services during the emergency period.

An inaugural ceremony was held in Balashighat area under Kanchipara Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Monday.

SKS Foundation, a local non-government organization, organized the programme under Maternal Neonatal Health Care and Family Planning Mamota Project funded by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Save the Children, Korea.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Md. Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and country director, SCI, Onno Van Manen, deputy country director, KOICA BD Hyun Suh Kang, GPD, SCK, Minji Kang, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. AM Akhteruzzaman, Deputy Director Saiful Islam and UNO Mohammad Alauddin were present at the event as special guests while Upazila Chairman GM. Selim Pervez presided over the ceremony.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Executive of the organization Imrul Kayes briefed the overall activities of the project and said the project is being implemented at 12 unions under four upazilas including Fulchhari while SKS Foundation is working as implementing partner of the project.

An arrangement has also been kept for safety delivery system of the pregnant mothers in the boat during the emergency period, he also said.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speeches said this boat would undoubtedly play significant role to reduce the mortality rate of pregnant mothers and newborn and it would also help to achieve the sustainable development goal of the government by 2030.

The DC also thanked the officials of the project, implementing partner, and donor for launching such boat for the pregnant mothers and the newborn of Erendabari, Udakhali and Urya Unions of Fulchhari Upazila.

Later, DC Oliur Rahman inaugurated the boat namely "Mamotar Tori" through cutting a red ribbon as the chief guest.










