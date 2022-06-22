Two murdered in Dinajpur, Rajshahi

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A covered van driver was allegedly hacked to death in Biral Upazila of the district on Monday for not giving side on the road.

The deceased was identified as Golam Mostafa, 30, son of Mokaddes Ali, hailed form Tangail District. He worked at All Time Department of Pran Group.

Local sources said about six to seven motorcyclists struck the covered van driver Mostafa and helper Aminur with sharp weapons near Dhukurjhari Power Station at around 2:45 pm, leaving the duo critically injured.

The injured were rescued by an ambulance of 'national emergency service 999' and rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mostafa dead.

Helper Aminur said they could not give side to the motorcycle as there was a battery-run van on the left side of the road.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biral Police Station (PS) Fakhrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the attackers.

RAJSHAHI: A man was stabbed to death in Shah Makhdum PS area in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Mukul, 45, son of Abdul Gaffar of Borogachhi Village in Paba Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Nawpara Masterpara area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city.

Quoting locals, Shah Makhdum PS OC Jahangir Alam said Mukul married the wife of one Titan Ali, 40, after developing a love affair with her recently.

Following this, Titan Ali stabbed Mukul in Nawpara Masterpara area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city at around 7:15pm, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Mukul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Tital Ali, and a case was filed with Shah Makhdum PS in this connection, the OC added.









