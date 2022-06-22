Seven nabbed with drugs in 3 districts

Seven people including two women and a union parishad (UP) member have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Naogaon and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a woman along with 1,530 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Sumi Akhter, 27, daughter of late Manik Mia, a resident of Dorgah Village in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katabaria area in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila at night, and arrested her along with the yaba tablets.

RAB members also seized Tk 5,490 from her possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested four persons along with drugs from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Dogachhi UP Member Shahadul Islam, 45, son of late Kamez Uddin of Sadar Upazila in Joypurhat District; and Md Sazzad Hossain Sabuj, 46, a madrasa teacher and son of late Badiuzzaman, Md Anisur Rahman, 41, son of Lokman Ali, and Md Golam Rabbani, 46, son of Mokhlesur Rahman, residents of Penchulia Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila.

14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, a team of BGB from Pagladewan BOP led by its commander Nayeb Subedar Tapan Kumar conducted a drive in the house of one Wahedul Islam Bhundul in Rupnarayanpur Village of the upazila in the afternoon and arrested them while they were consuming drugs.

Later on, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Gonpati Roy sentenced Shahadul Islam to six months and three others to five months of imprisonment.

BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control arrested two drug dealers including a woman along with 12 kilograms of hemp from a bus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Rahima Begum, 36, wife of Md Babul Mridha of Jailsya in Dumki Upazila of Patuakhali District; and Md Rajab Ali, 40, son of Ayub Ali of Devgram Master Para in Akhaura Upazila of the district.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with the hemp from a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Labiba Paribahan' at Puneout Bypass Junction on the Comilla-Sylhet Highway on Sunday.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Brahmanbaria Sadar PS in this regard.













