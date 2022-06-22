Video
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Barishal, Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Dinajpur, on Sunday.
BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid Fakir, a resident of Fullashree Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdur Rashid came in contact with an electric wire while he was catching fish in a canal in Techincal College area at around 11 pm, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Agailjhara Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Tamim Ara alias Tania, 15, daughter of Md Tofazzal Hossain alias Bangaiar, a resident of Bekipulbazar area under Alokdihi Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at at Alokdihi JB High School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tania came in contact with live electricity in the house at around 3pm, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local doctor, where she was referred to Saidpur Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.  
Later on, Tania died on the way to Saidpur.
Head Teacher of Alokdihi JB High School Nandan Kumar Das confirmed the incident.


