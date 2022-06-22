Two minors drown in Mymensingh, Natore

Two minor children including a girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Natore, on Monday and Tuesday.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A 20-month-old minor child drowned in the Baleshwar Beel in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Wazibur Rahman, son of Mahbubur Rahman, a resident of Sreedharpur Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Wazibur fell in the beel next to his house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members saw the body of the child floating on water and recovered it from the beel.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur Police Station Khan Md Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolgirl drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Khatun, 10, daughter of Shamim Hossain, a resident of Atua Beelpara Village under Majhgaon Union in the upazila. She was a fourth grader at a local kindergarten school.

Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim said Sharmin drowned in a pond nearby the house at noon while she was bathing in it.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond, the UP chairman added.









