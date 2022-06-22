Fruit fair held at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 21: A fruit fair, discussion with farmers and handing-over of power tillers at subsidised prices were held in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Baraigram Department Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the programme at the Upazila auditorium.

Former State Minister Abdul Quddus MP, president of District Awami League, was present as chief guest at the programme with Baraigram DAE Officer Sharmin Sultana in the chair.

Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari, Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain, Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miaji and former upazila chairman Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, among others, also spoke at the programme.









