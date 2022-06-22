Video
Fishers violate ban to reduce sufferings

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Shipu Farazi

CHASR FASSON, BHOLA, June 21: Fishermen have to refrain from fishing in sea and rivers for 184 days in a year due to official fishing ban. The ban includes hilsa catching, sale and purchase.
During the ban time, fishers pass their time at houses without works. To support them, rice distribution under VGF card is given to them. But ignoring the government ban, most fishers go to sea for fishing.
According to field sources, under the VGF programme, 4 thousands 1 hundred 56,725 metric tons (mt) of rice were given to fishers of the upazila in the last year. But the rice allocation is too inadequate to meet their demand. Due to the ban, thousands of fishers and traders fall in serious financial crisis. At the same time, most of them are deprived of rice. That is why they are fishing amid ban for survival.
Only eating rice is not enough for living; there are other expenses such as children's education and disease treatment costs, some fishers told The Daily Observer.
They further said, firstly a 65-day fishing ban was imposed by the government. Before its ending, another 22-day ban was imposed, and then  another 22-day ban was given. These repeated bans keep fishers, sea-going trawler owners and traders in endless sufferings.
Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer said, along with rice, she calves, ducks, hens and ewes are given to fishing families. This year 2,684 mt rice have been given so far, he added.


