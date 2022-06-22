Youth dies from snakebite at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, June 21: A man died from snakebite while fishing in a beel in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shibu Ahmed, 30, son of Makhon Mia, was a resident of Bademonsur area under Kulaura Municipality.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit Shibu when he was fishing in a beel next to his house at night.

Family members of the deceased went out a search for him as he did not return home. Later, they found his floating body on the water at around 10pm and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex.

He was declared dead at the hospital on arrival.

Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Moinul Islam confirmed the incident.











