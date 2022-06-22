S Korea's 2nd space rocket launch



The Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri launching from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung on June 21. photo : AFP

The rocket lifted off from Naro Space Center on the southern coast of South Korea at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT). A 162.5-kg (358 lb)satellite designed to verify the rocket's performance successfully made contact with a base station in Antarctica after entering orbit, officials said.

The rocket also successfully placed a 1.3-ton dummy satellite and four small cube satellites developed by universities for research, into orbit.

"The sky of the Korean universe is now wide open," Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho told a briefing. "Our science and technology has made great strides."

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800 km (370 to 500 miles) above the Earth, is a cornerstone of the country's ambitious goals for 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.

