Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN

GENEVA, June 21: The Myanmar junta's plans to execute political opponents may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, a UN official said Monday.

The junta said on June 3 it would execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent democracy activist, both convicted of terrorism, in what would be the country's first judicial executions since 1990.

Four people, including former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, "who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP then.

Nicholas Koumjian, head of the UN's Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, said he was following this case closely.

"The available information strongly suggests that under international law, fundamental rights of the convicted persons were blatantly violated in these proceedings," Koumjian said of the trials, which were closed to the public. -AFP









