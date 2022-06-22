Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thrice postponed UN biodiversity summit set for December

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

NAIROBI, June 21: A repeatedly postponed UN summit tasked with protecting nature and halting accelerating species loss will be held in early December, more than two years behind schedule, sources told AFP.
Originally slated to take place in China, the COP15 conference on biological diversity -- or biodiversity -- is now set for December 5 to 17 in Montreal, they said.  
"Governments have finally made a decision on where and when the COP will be held," said Li Shuo, a climate, biodiversity and ocean policy advisor for Greenpeace East Asia.
"This should now focus everyone's minds on the quality of the deal," he tweeted as nearly 200 governments gathered in Nairobi for technical talks in preparation for the 12-day conference in December.
"That means ambitious targets to ensure strong protection both on land and at sea, and a robust implementation package," added. "The remaining months to COP15 should be used effectively to unlock contentious issues such as finance."
Delayed at first by the Covid pandemic, the talks have also failed to make much headway in forging a treaty that can do for biodiversity what the 2015 Paris Agreement did for climate.
One of the cornerstone provisions under discussion would see 30 percent of both land and ocean designated as protected areas by 2030.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea's 2nd space rocket launch
Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Thrice postponed UN biodiversity summit set for December
Israeli coalition to dissolve parliament, force new elections
Rescue workers ride on a boat as they check a flooded street after heavy rains
Macron holds talks on France deadlock but rejects PM resignation
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years as Johnson vows to stay firm


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft