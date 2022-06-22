Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israeli coalition to dissolve parliament, force new elections

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

JERUSALEM, June 21: Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday his governing coalition will dissolve parliament next week, a shock announcement that will give power to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in days and force new elections.
Bennett and Lapid forged an ideologically disparate alliance one year ago, counting eight-parties broadly united on the desire to end the tenure of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
The coalition of hawks, left-wingers and -- for the first time in Israeli history -- Arab Islamists, temporarily ushered Israel out of an unprecedented era of political gridlock.
But after a series of defections that put the coalition on the brink of collapse, Bennett said he would support a bill to dissolve parliament next week, triggering a fifth election in less than four years with no guarantee of a viable new administration.
Bennett said that Lapid, a centrist, will take over as prime minister of the caretaker government in line with last year's power-sharing deal.
"We made the right decision for Israel," he said. The move means Lapid is now poised to host US President Joe Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.
Lapid thanked Bennett for "putting the country before his personal interest", but said the inability of the coalition to survive indicated that Israel "is in need of serious change".
Bennett, a religious nationalist, is the former head of a lobby group for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.  
His government faced a June 30 deadline to renew a measure that ensures settlers live under Israeli law. Palestinians in parts of the West Bank are subject only to Israeli military rule.
Two Arab lawmakers within the coalition refused earlier this month to re-certify the measure, leaving the coalition, which only controlled 60 votes in Israel's 120-seat parliament, handcuffed.
Bennett, an unswerving supporter of West Bank settlements considered illegal under international law, said he could not allow the measure to lapse.
The law's expiration would have created "security risks" and "constitutional chaos", he said.
"I could not allow that."
Dissolving the government before the measure expires means it is automatically renewed until a new government is formed. Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported new elections would be held on October 25.
Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges that he denies, hailed the end of "the worst government in Israel's history".
The veteran right-winger pledged to form "a strong and stable government" of right-wingers.
But Netanyahu has no obvious solution to the political challenges that plagued him through four previous votes since April 2019 in which he failed to secure a governing coalition.
Many on the right still distrust him personally and have ruled out serving in any government he leads, including former ally and coalition member Gideon Saar, currently Israel's justice minister.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Korea's 2nd space rocket launch
Myanmar executions could be war crimes: UN
Thrice postponed UN biodiversity summit set for December
Israeli coalition to dissolve parliament, force new elections
Rescue workers ride on a boat as they check a flooded street after heavy rains
Macron holds talks on France deadlock but rejects PM resignation
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with graduates
Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years as Johnson vows to stay firm


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft