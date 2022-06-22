Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move



German defender Antonio Rudiger holds a press conference during his official presentation as a new Madrid CF player, at the Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Rudiger has moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer after choosing not to extend his Chelsea contract. The 29-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal with the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Rudiger, speaking at his presentation ceremony at the club's training ground in Valdebebas, said he made his decision in April, after a conversation with the Italian coach.

"The first time I got in contact, not really me, my agent, was early September. The second time, I spoke with Mr Ancelotti, that was in April," Rudiger said.

"That was the most important moment, to speak with Mr Ancelotti. That was when I made my choice, that I wanted to play for this club under him.

"He said he wanted me, trusted in my abilities, that I could be very helpful to the team, and at my age, that's enough. At the end of the day, it's Mr Ancelotti. You always know at Madrid that nothing is guaranteed. You have to fight for your place. I'm ready to do that."

As well as turning down the chance to stay at Chelsea, Rudiger said there was also interest in him from Barcelona. "There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother, it's Real or nothing," Rudiger said.

The German will be competing with Eder Militao and David Alaba for a spot in Madrid's central defence next season, although Ancelotti could also switch to a back three in defence to accommodate an impressive trio of options.

After the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last year, Militao and Alaba formed a superb partnership, becoming an essential part of Madrid's success last term. -AFP MADRID, JUNE 21: Antonio Rudiger said on Monday Carlo Ancelotti was instrumental in his decision to join Real Madrid from Chelsea this summer.Rudiger has moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer after choosing not to extend his Chelsea contract. The 29-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal with the reigning Spanish and European champions.Rudiger, speaking at his presentation ceremony at the club's training ground in Valdebebas, said he made his decision in April, after a conversation with the Italian coach."The first time I got in contact, not really me, my agent, was early September. The second time, I spoke with Mr Ancelotti, that was in April," Rudiger said."That was the most important moment, to speak with Mr Ancelotti. That was when I made my choice, that I wanted to play for this club under him."He said he wanted me, trusted in my abilities, that I could be very helpful to the team, and at my age, that's enough. At the end of the day, it's Mr Ancelotti. You always know at Madrid that nothing is guaranteed. You have to fight for your place. I'm ready to do that."As well as turning down the chance to stay at Chelsea, Rudiger said there was also interest in him from Barcelona. "There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother, it's Real or nothing," Rudiger said.The German will be competing with Eder Militao and David Alaba for a spot in Madrid's central defence next season, although Ancelotti could also switch to a back three in defence to accommodate an impressive trio of options.After the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last year, Militao and Alaba formed a superb partnership, becoming an essential part of Madrid's success last term. -AFP