Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

German defender Antonio Rudiger holds a press conference during his official presentation as a new Madrid CF player, at the Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 20, 2022. photo: AFP

German defender Antonio Rudiger holds a press conference during his official presentation as a new Madrid CF player, at the Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 20, 2022. photo: AFP

MADRID, JUNE 21: Antonio Rudiger said on Monday Carlo Ancelotti was instrumental in his decision to join Real Madrid from Chelsea this summer.
Rudiger has moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer after choosing not to extend his Chelsea contract. The 29-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal with the reigning Spanish and European champions.
Rudiger, speaking at his presentation ceremony at the club's training ground in Valdebebas, said he made his decision in April, after a conversation with the Italian coach.
"The first time I got in contact, not really me, my agent, was early September. The second time, I spoke with Mr Ancelotti, that was in April," Rudiger said.
"That was the most important moment, to speak with Mr Ancelotti. That was when I made my choice, that I wanted to play for this club under him.
"He said he wanted me, trusted in my abilities, that I could be very helpful to the team, and at my age, that's enough. At the end of the day, it's Mr Ancelotti. You always know at Madrid that nothing is guaranteed. You have to fight for your place. I'm ready to do that."
As well as turning down the chance to stay at Chelsea, Rudiger said there was also interest in him from Barcelona. "There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother, it's Real or nothing," Rudiger said.
The German will be competing with Eder Militao and David Alaba for a spot in Madrid's central defence next season, although Ancelotti could also switch to a back three in defence to accommodate an impressive trio of options.
After the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last year, Militao and Alaba formed a superb partnership, becoming an essential part of Madrid's success last term.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move
German FA backs Ceferin for re-election as UEFA president
Giggs resigns as Wales manager to avoid WC distraction
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison
Jabeur hails 'unbelievable' chance to pair up with Serena Williams
Muguruza gets much-needed win in Eastbourne
Williamson to miss New Zealand white-ball Europe tours


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft