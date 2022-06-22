Video
German FA backs Ceferin for re-election as UEFA president

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, JUNE 21: The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday they are backing Aleksander Ceferin in his bid to be re-elected president of European football's governing body UEFA.
The senior board of the DFB voted unanimously to support the candidacy of Ceferin, who hopes to be re-elected at the UEFA Congress next April in Lisbon.
The 54-year-old Slovenian has led UEFA since 2016.
"Aleksander Ceferin has made a name for himself in this role and has safely led European football through challenging crises such as the Covid pandemic," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.
Neuendorf praised Ceferin for his strong stance and "rejection" of last year's short-lived bid by Europe's top clubs to form a breakaway Super League to rival UEFA's Champions League.
"The DFB has full confidence in his actions and in him as a person," Neuendorf added.
The DFB is one of UEFA's strongest
member associations
and its backing will
boost Ceferin's re-election bid.     -AFP


