Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:01 PM
Giggs resigns as Wales manager to avoid WC distraction

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 21: Ryan Giggs resigned from his role as manager of Wales on Monday as the former Manchester United great awaits trial on an accusation of domestic violence.
Giggs has been on leave since November 2020 when he was arrested.
The 48-year-old is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
Giggs is also accused of assaulting Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in the Manchester area in November 2020.
He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His trial has was delayed until August in January to a courts backlog.
Since then, his former assistant Rob Page, has led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.
Giggs' decision to step aside means Page will take charge of games against the USA, Iran and England in Qatar in November.
"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect," Giggs said in a statement.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach."
Giggs won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues among 25 major honours during a 24-year career with United at club level.    -AFP


