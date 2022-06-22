Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KUALA LUMPUR, JUNE 21: Japan will host this year's delayed AFC Champions League knock-out stages for teams in the east of Asia, the region's football governing body said Monday.
The East Zone's round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final matches will be played in August as single-leg ties, the Asian Football Confederation said.
Saitama, just outside Tokyo, will host the first knockout round in the east.
The West Zone, which comprises mostly clubs from the Middle East, will not play its knockout rounds until February 2023 at venues still to be decided.
The draw for the east pitted South Korea rivals Daegu FC and Jeonbuk Motors against other and Thailand's Pathum Utd against Hong Kong's Kitchee.
There is also an all-Japan clash as Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe play Yokohama F. Marinos, while Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim play another Japanese team, Urawa Red Diamonds.
The competition is split into East and West Zones until the final, which will take place over two legs in February 2023.
Coronavirus restrictions across Asia and preparations for Qatar to host the World Cup in November and December prompted the AFC in January to shift the final stages of the 2022 Champions League to 2023.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move
German FA backs Ceferin for re-election as UEFA president
Giggs resigns as Wales manager to avoid WC distraction
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison
Jabeur hails 'unbelievable' chance to pair up with Serena Williams
Muguruza gets much-needed win in Eastbourne
Williamson to miss New Zealand white-ball Europe tours


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft