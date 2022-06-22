Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

In this file photo taken on October 24, 2019 former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o poses during a photo session in Paris. photo: AFP

In this file photo taken on October 24, 2019 former Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o poses during a photo session in Paris. photo: AFP

BARCELONA, JUNE 21: Former Cameroon football star Samuel Eto'o has struck a deal with Spanish prosecutors to avoid going to jail for tax fraud he committed while playing for Barcelona, a court in the city announced Monday.
Eto'o, who played for Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, received a fine and a 22-month suspended sentence but will not serve any time, as is customary in Spain for prison terms of under two years for non-violent crimes.
Reports in Spain claim Eto'o, 41, will pay a fine of 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million).
The record four-time African footballer of the year and Jose Maria Mesalles -- his former representative, who for his part was sentenced to 12 months and a fine -- must reimburse Spanish tax authorities for the amount defrauded, around 3.9 million euros.
Prosecutors accused Eto'o of failing to declare income from the transfer of image rights between 2006 and 2009.
According to them, Eto'o transferred his image rights to a company based in Hungary which declared his earnings in that country, where the tax rate is one of the "lowest in Europe".
A second Spanish company declared them in Spain at the corporate tax rate, less than the income tax that should have been paid.
Eto'o was the "real holder of the image rights", maintained the prosecution, according to whom the transfer was fraudulent and only designed to pay less tax.
Eto'o, who last year was elected head of the Cameroonian football federation, is one of a number of football stars to have a run-in with Spanish tax authorities, following
the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move
German FA backs Ceferin for re-election as UEFA president
Giggs resigns as Wales manager to avoid WC distraction
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison
Jabeur hails 'unbelievable' chance to pair up with Serena Williams
Muguruza gets much-needed win in Eastbourne
Williamson to miss New Zealand white-ball Europe tours


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft