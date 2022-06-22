Kusal Mendis enjoys fatherhood for first time

Sri Lanka's top order batsman Kusal Mendis has become father for the first time.

This was revealed by his father, Dinesh Mendis.

"Kusal's wife Nishelle gave birth to a baby girl this between 7 and 8 Monday morning. Both the newly born baby and her mother are absolutely fine', he said exclusively over the telephone from Colombo.

The 27-year-old top order right-hand handed batter, who scored 87 runs in the winning match against Australia on Sunday night saw his daughter on Monday morning.

"Kusal came to the hospital (Ninewells Hospital) on Sunday night immediately after the match. The delivery was not done at the time. He, however has seen the baby this morning", the father further added.

Kusal was still in the hospital at the time of filing this report (1 pm) on Monday noon.

The parents are likely to name the girl as Hailey.

