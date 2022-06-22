Winning start for Police, Air Force in Services Kabaddi league

Victory Day kabaddi champions Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Air Force got off to a winning start in the Services Kabaddi league held on Tuesday at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Air Force beat Bangladesh Jail by 31-16 points while Bangladesh Police kabaddi team defeated Fire Service and Civil Defence by 61-16 points in the second match of the day's fixture.

After the league basis matches, the top team will be emerged as champions.

The league will conclude on July 3 through the match between Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Army. -BSS







