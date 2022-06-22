

Malaysian women's soccer team arrives in Dhaka

The visitors are scheduled held their first training session on Tuesday afternoon at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamala Stadium, the venue of the two friendly matches, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation.

Bangladesh women's team will play their two friendly matches against Malaysia on June 23 and 26 as a part of preparation ahead of the SAFF Championship mission.

Earlier, the two matches were scheduled to be held in Sylhet District Stadium, but due to worsening of severe flood situation there, the Bangladesh Football Federation compelled to shift the two matches in Dhaka. -BSS











