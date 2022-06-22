

Archers' World Cup mission begins today

Bangladesh's recurve division qualification round matches will starts at 6 pm (BST), according to a message received here from Bangladesh Archery Federation.

Ahead of the matches, officials practice, team managers meeting and instrument inspection and compound division qualification round matches held on Tuesday.

A total of 360 archers -- 212 of men and 148 of women -- from 51 countries are participating in the Archery World Cup Stage-3.

A total of 124 men's and 83 women's archers in recurve division singles event, 42 teams in men's team event, 30 teams in women's team event and 28 teams in mixed team event are taking part in the six-day meet.

Earlier on Sunday last, a 10-member of Bangladesh Archery Team left for France to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 which will conclude on June 26.

The team includes four men's archer, three women's archers, a team manager, a sponsor representative and a trainer.

The Bangladesh Archery Team are competing in recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve women's singles, recurve women's team event, reurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup.

Bangladesh archery team:

Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif and Sagor Islam (Archers men's recurve), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nesha (archers recurve women's)

Officials: Rashiduzzaman Serniyabad (team's manager), Rubayat Ahmed (team's sponsor representative) and Martin Frederick (coach). -BSS











The Bangladesh men's and women's archers will start their Archery World Cup Stage-3 mission with recurve division matches scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) in Paris, the capital of France.Bangladesh's recurve division qualification round matches will starts at 6 pm (BST), according to a message received here from Bangladesh Archery Federation.Ahead of the matches, officials practice, team managers meeting and instrument inspection and compound division qualification round matches held on Tuesday.A total of 360 archers -- 212 of men and 148 of women -- from 51 countries are participating in the Archery World Cup Stage-3.A total of 124 men's and 83 women's archers in recurve division singles event, 42 teams in men's team event, 30 teams in women's team event and 28 teams in mixed team event are taking part in the six-day meet.Earlier on Sunday last, a 10-member of Bangladesh Archery Team left for France to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 which will conclude on June 26.The team includes four men's archer, three women's archers, a team manager, a sponsor representative and a trainer.The Bangladesh Archery Team are competing in recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve women's singles, recurve women's team event, reurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup.Bangladesh archery team:Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif and Sagor Islam (Archers men's recurve), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nesha (archers recurve women's)Officials: Rashiduzzaman Serniyabad (team's manager), Rubayat Ahmed (team's sponsor representative) and Martin Frederick (coach). -BSS