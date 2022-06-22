Magura, Bangladesh Navy post win

Magura district football team and Bangladesh Navy football team won their final round matches of the Bangabandhu National Football Championship held on Tuesday at Achmat Ali Khan Stadium in Madaripur.

In the day's first match, Magura district football team blanked Gaibandha district football team by 3-0 goals with Rusel, Sabuj and Nayan scored one goal each for the winning side in the 21st, 52nd and 64th minutes respectively.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Navy football team edged past Barisal district football team by a solitary goal with Nayem scored the all-important goal for Navy in the 48th minute of the match. -BSS











