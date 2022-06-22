Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara, Sk Russel win as BPL resumes

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Sports Reporter

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating after winning the match against Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the Bangladesh Premier Football League at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating after winning the match against Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the Bangladesh Premier Football League at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

The Bangladesh Premier Football League is back on the field again after a long break. The 16th round of matches began on Tuesday where Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra had won at respective venues.
On the day, the Kings boys defeated Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society by 2-0 at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Sheikh Russel, in the other match, took sweet revenge of the defeat in the first round by defeating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-1 at its home ground, Bashundhara Arena in Dhaka.
Winning the match, Bashundhara retained the top spot with 41 points from 16 matches. With 10 points, the Rahmatganj boys in the 10th place. Sheikh Jamal has 30 points from the same number of matches and is in the third place. Despite the win, Sheikh Russell remained in the previous 8th place with 18 points.  
In Munshiganj, it was the mighty Bashundhara team which dominated the match. Robson Robinho took a free kick from just outside the box in the 26th minute of the match. But his shot went over the bar.
Rahmatganj became a group of 10 men in the 33rd minute when its goalkeeper Zia was handed a red card by referee. After that Coach Golam Jilani had to replace defender Wali Faisal with goalkeeper Tushar to protect the bar.
But the red-card, goalkeeper change and a freekick certainly changed a lot of things for the Old Dhaka team. Bashundhara boys took full advantage of the situation and scored in the 36th minute. They scored the second within two minutes. Rahmatganj had no option to recover from that till the long whistle.
Bashundhara had a sweaty 3-2 win against Rahmatganj in the first round.
Sheikh Russell, on the other hand, won the Jamal-Russel battle at the Kings Arena. In the first round, Sheikh Jamal defeated Sheikh Russel by 1-0. So, it was a sweet revenge taken by the Russel boys.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move
German FA backs Ceferin for re-election as UEFA president
Giggs resigns as Wales manager to avoid WC distraction
Japan to host AFC Champions League east knock-out stage
Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison
Jabeur hails 'unbelievable' chance to pair up with Serena Williams
Muguruza gets much-needed win in Eastbourne
Williamson to miss New Zealand white-ball Europe tours


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft