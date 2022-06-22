Bashundhara, Sk Russel win as BPL resumes



Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating after winning the match against Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in the Bangladesh Premier Football League at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

On the day, the Kings boys defeated Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society by 2-0 at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Sheikh Russel, in the other match, took sweet revenge of the defeat in the first round by defeating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-1 at its home ground, Bashundhara Arena in Dhaka.

Winning the match, Bashundhara retained the top spot with 41 points from 16 matches. With 10 points, the Rahmatganj boys in the 10th place. Sheikh Jamal has 30 points from the same number of matches and is in the third place. Despite the win, Sheikh Russell remained in the previous 8th place with 18 points.

In Munshiganj, it was the mighty Bashundhara team which dominated the match. Robson Robinho took a free kick from just outside the box in the 26th minute of the match. But his shot went over the bar.

Rahmatganj became a group of 10 men in the 33rd minute when its goalkeeper Zia was handed a red card by referee. After that Coach Golam Jilani had to replace defender Wali Faisal with goalkeeper Tushar to protect the bar.

But the red-card, goalkeeper change and a freekick certainly changed a lot of things for the Old Dhaka team. Bashundhara boys took full advantage of the situation and scored in the 36th minute. They scored the second within two minutes. Rahmatganj had no option to recover from that till the long whistle.

Bashundhara had a sweaty 3-2 win against Rahmatganj in the first round.

Sheikh Russell, on the other hand, won the Jamal-Russel battle at the Kings Arena. In the first round, Sheikh Jamal defeated Sheikh Russel by 1-0. So, it was a sweet revenge taken by the Russel boys.











