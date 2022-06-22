Road accidents claim 5 lives, injure dozens in Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur

At least five people were killed and dozens of others were injured in separate road accidents in Noakhali, Rajshahi and Rangpur.

Our Noakhali Correspondent writes a young man was killed and three others were injured after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle at Sadar upazila in Noakhali district on Tuesday.

The deceased was Md Mamun, 18, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Batya area in the upazila.

Police said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Jamal Dokan area at around 1:00 pm, leaving the motorcyclist Mamun dead on the spot and three others injured.

Sudharampur Police Station Officer in-Charge Anwarul Islam said police recovered the body. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent added that two people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a laguna at Puthia upazila in Rajshahi district on Tuesday. The deceased were Sumonuzzaman, 38, son of Mansur Ali, a resident of Nayapara village in the upazila, and Rasedul Islam, 30, hailing from Charghat upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, police said a Rajshahi-bound truck collided head-on with a Natore-bound laguna in Ghosepukur area at around 3:20 pm, leaving Sumonuzzama dead on the spot and 11 others including Rasedul seriously injured. Rasedul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Poba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Mofakkarul Islam said police recovered the bodies. A case was set to be filed in this regard, he added.

Our Rangpur Correspondent reports that two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Talimganj Bazar point on the Mithapukur-Phulbari regional highway under Mithapukur upazila in the district on Monday night. "The accident occurred when a Rangpur bound truck from Phulbari hit the motorbike carrying the two men on the spot at midnight," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur police station Mostafizar Rahman said.

Driver and helper of the killer truck, however, managed to escape from the scene with their vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Md Shafikul Islam, 25, and Md Emon Miah, 30, of village Tilakpara in Chengmari union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.

"The bodies were handed over to their respective family members," the OC said, adding that a case was filed in this connection with Mithapukur Police Station.