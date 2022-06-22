Video
Home Back Page

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved to prison compound

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

YANGON, June 21: Hearings for the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be moved to a prison compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, a source with knowledge of the case said Tuesday.
The Nobel laureate, 77, was detained by the military when it ousted her government last year and faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.
She has since been confined to an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw, leaving only to attend hearings in a municipal compound in the east of the sprawling, low-rise capital inaugurated by the army in 2006.
Future hearings "will be conducted at the new Special Court in Naypyidaw Prison" following the completion of a new court building in the compound, said a source with knowledge of the case.
The source did not give further details.
Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media and journalists barred from her trial.
Under a previous junta regime, she spent long spells under house arrest in her family mansion in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.
Her current detention has seen her links to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.    -AFP


