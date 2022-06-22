Indian High Commission celebrates 8th Int’l Day of Yoga

The High Commission of India in Dhaka celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday.

Around 1000 people participated in doing Yoga together at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Stadium in Dhaka, said a press release.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami delivered the welcome remarks on this occasion. Experts and students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) demonstrated Common Yoga Protocol and yoga asanas.

Yoga associations and Institutes, students from various schools, colleges and universities in Bangladesh participated in the celebrations of IDY. Several celebrities including sports personalities, popular film actors, singers etc. participated in the event.

Besides, various other Yoga organizations and institutes also organized separate programmes to mark the IDY event.












