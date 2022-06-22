Hill cutting in Ctg continues unabated

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Hill cutting has been continuing unabated in the port city, Chattogram pushing the environment towards the brink of vulnerability. Despite prohibition on hill cutting in order to protect environment, a gang of dishonest people is engaged in cutting the hills in collusion with some corrupt public officials.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram. They are imposing fines to the criminals and even jail terms for cutting hills illegally. But the illegal activities of the dishonest people have been continuing unabated. Following the increase in hill cutting, the rates of hill slides have been increasing day by day in Chattogram killing more people every year.

Despite steps taken by the DOE to protect the natural beauty and environment of the city more than 200 hills have so far been leveled in and around Chattogram.

Environmental consequences of hill cutting are land slide, soil erosion, flash flooding and water logging during monsoon period, siltation in rivers and canals, imbalance in ecosystem and biodiversity, change in catchment characteristics, increase in chances of earthquake and decrease in intensity of rainfall.

Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been leveled fully and partially threatening the environment. A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills since a long in connivance with the police and local influential persons.

The competent sources said, a gang of miscreants are usually engaged in cutting the hills from Nasirabad area of the city to Hathazari area in the dark of the night. Several trucks are engaged in carrying the mud and sand from the hills to other destinations at night. Almost all the hills are leveled to develop residential areas. A huge number of residential plots have been developed on the damaged areas of the hills.

According to the sources, massive hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes had been continuing and took a serious turn in recent years in the city and district which threatens environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region having wonderful geographical uniqueness. The rampant hill cutting in the port city Chattogram is the prime cause of the landslide. The incidents of landslide occurred particularly in the rainy season.

The seven category people who are held responsible for destruction of the hills are local goons and touts, influential political men, truck owners, contractors, brick kiln owners, real estate developers and some government officials.

Of them, the most powerful ones are the local 'mastaans' and influential political quarters working from behind the scene.

The areas which bore the brunt of hill cutting are Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic area.

Nearly 200 people were killed in hill slides on June 13 in 2017 in five southeastern districts, including Rangamati, Banderban, Khagrachari, Cox's Bazar and Chittagong districts.

After the worst ever landslide in June 11 in 2007, in which more than 127 people were killed, 11 persons were killed in 2008, 15 were killed in 2009 and 2010, 17 were killed in 2011, 23 were killed in 2012; and 5 were killed in 2013.













