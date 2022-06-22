

Diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed dead

Mohiuddin was 82. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

'Mohiuddin Ahmed breathed his last at 6.40pm at his Uttara residence. He collapsed in his residence. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and other complications,' Mohiuddin's younger brother Zahiruddin Ahmed said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of an organiser of the Liberation War and former secretary and diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said that Mohiuddin Ahmed, also a noted columnist, was the first person among the Bangali diplomats working in the Pakistani embassies in Europe during the war of liberation in 1971 who stood for the independence of Bangladesh leaving Pakistan. -Agencies











