Man injured while receiving flood relief dies in Sylhet

SYLHET, June 21: A 45-year-old man who sustained injuries while collecting relief thrown from a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) in Tahipur upazila in Sunamganj on Monday died at a hospital in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Biplab Mia, son of Shahid Ali of Tahirpur upazila.

Matiur Rahman Moti, former member of Tahirpur union, said BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims from a helicopter at Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at Tahirpur upazila headquarters on Monday.

Six people including Biplab suffered injuries while they were scrambling for the relief materials. The injured were taken to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, Biplab, father of two sons and two daughters, was shifted to Ragib Rabeya Medical College on Monday night where he succumbed to his injures around 9 am on Tuesday. -UNB









