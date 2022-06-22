Earn public trust, PM to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directed the police force to grow as the last resort of the people who come to them seeking protection for their lives and dignity.

"In our country, the police will also have to acquire public confidence so the people think the force as their last resort in protecting their lives and dignity. The people can get their shelter," she said, joining a function of Bangladesh Police through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

In the function, the premier opened five projects of Bangladesh Police, including two newly constructed police stations -Padma Setu Uttar Thana and Padma Setu Dakkhin Thana-on the two sides of the much-desired Padma Bridge.

PM Hasina also asked the police to stay vigilant against different social diseases and crimes to maintain a peaceful environment in the country. Noting that the police drive against militancy and terrorism has been a success, she said the drive should continue.

She said police is playing a significant role to check drug abuse, cybercrimes, money laundering, spreading rumours, human trafficking and other offenses, which are very harmful to the people and the country. "You'll have to stay vigilant always in this regard," she said, asking them to pay special attention to prevent such crimes in the society.

Referring to recent communal incidents the PM said the police played an excellent role in thwarting bid to destroy communal harmony, intercepted the perpetrators promptly and showed their excellent efficiency. "We want peace in our country. If a peaceful situation prevails, we'll be able to make economic development," she said.

Talking about the global food crisis, she renewed her call not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated to attain food autarky in the country and prevent the brunt of the world economic meltdown. She said the prices of essentials and the inflation rate are on rise creating instability throughout the world. "So, we'll have to remain alert," she added.

Among projects inaugurated today are 12 newly constructed district-level police hospitals, six women barracks for Bangladesh Police, the online GD (general diary) activities to reach the services to the doorstep of the people, and the distribution of 120 houses constructed in the second phase for homeless families.







