HC advises all to go to Press Council first

The High Court on Tuesday advised the individual or organisations to go to the Press Council before the court if there is any complaint against a journalist.

A Division bench of the HC came up with the observation while hearing on a suo motu rule issued by it earlier based on a report published regarding the acquittal of an engineer's wife from allegations of illegal acquisition of assets through corruption.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo also disposed of the rule.

At the same time, the HC bench also directed the ACC to appoint a new officer to investigate the allegations against the officers.

It asked the ACC to appoint a new officer to investigate the allegations of the acquisition of non-income assets by the former chief engineer of public works Ashraful Alam and his wife.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the Inquilab reporter while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing on the matter.

On March 2 last year, Daily Inquilab published a report under headline 'ACC style in curbing corruption'. Engineer Ashraful acquitted for Tk 20 crore, according to the report. When the report was brought to the notice of the court, the High Court issued a suo motu rule and sought details documents from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC bench also asked the concerned reporter to assist the court by submitting the information of his report in this regard.

During the hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan termed the report of Inquilab as 'mafia journalism' and sought directions to take action against the reporter.

On the other hand, Advocate Shishir Manir, counsel for the Inquilab reporter, spoke about the freedom of journalism and freedom of speech in the constitution saying that the policy the newspaper and constitution is allowed disclosing the sources in investigative journalism.

At the hearing, the High Court said it was not a contempt of court case. And if anyone has a complaint about any news against any journalist, he or she can seek remedy from the Press Council first. We did not want to know the source of the journalist's news, the court added.











