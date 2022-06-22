PM performs ziarat at Shahjalal, Shah Paran shrines

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday performed ziarat at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) during a brief visit to Sylhet.

PM, who arrived here Tuesday morning to inspect the flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakuna and adjacent areas, first went to the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in the divisional city in the afternoon.

She spent there for some time recited from the holy Quran and offered fateha and munajat. Later, she visited the mazars of Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) where she performed the same rituals. -UNB











