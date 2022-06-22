Banking Event

Managing Director of Union Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury along with Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Head of Training Institute Md. Hedayet Ullah pose for a photo session at the concluding ceremony of Probationary Officers' 19- day Foundation Training Course organised by Union Bank Training Institute in the city recently. The Managing Director advised Probationary Officers on this occasion to work with professionalism and to implement Islamic Banking System accurately.