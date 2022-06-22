

Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Jamuna Bank Ltd and Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO, Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd signed in the agreement and exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective organisations.

Besides, Deputy Managing Directors of Jamuna Bank A. K. M. Atiqur Rahman and Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Bengal Commercial Bank K. M. Awlad Hossain and Md. Rafiqul Islam and other senior officials of both the banks were present at the ceremony.









Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Jamuna Bank Ltd for joining VISA International Associate Membership at the head office of Jamuna Bank.Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Jamuna Bank Ltd and Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO, Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd signed in the agreement and exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective organisations.Besides, Deputy Managing Directors of Jamuna Bank A. K. M. Atiqur Rahman and Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Bengal Commercial Bank K. M. Awlad Hossain and Md. Rafiqul Islam and other senior officials of both the banks were present at the ceremony.